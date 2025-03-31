Stephen Arthur Shassetz (July 21, 1962 – March 28, 2025)

Stephen Arthur Shassetz, 62, of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully in the early hours of March 28, 2025, at his family home.

Steve was born on July 21, 1962, in Rock Springs and attended school in Reliance before graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1981. An outstanding athlete, he earned championships in both wrestling and football. His talent on the field led him to play collegiate football at the University of Wyoming and Weber State University. He later earned a degree in finance from Weber State and an MBA from the Utah State University.

Steve built a successful career as a businessman, managing law firms in South Dakota, Salt Lake City, and Denver, Colorado. He also served as CEO of Native American Environmental and Candera. Though he never married or had children, he was a devoted uncle who cherished his nieces and nephews, showering them with love and generosity.

He lived life to the fullest, forming deep and lasting friendships. Known for his loyalty, kindness, and generosity, Steve made an impact on all who knew him. He had a passion for spending time with family and friends, riding motorcycles, and traveling.

In recent years, he bravely battled kidney failure and was given a second chance at life when he received a donor kidney in 2023. With renewed energy, he embraced life once more, treasuring every moment.

Steve is survived by his parents, Arthur and Carolyn Shassetz of Rock Springs; his siblings, Raydon Butler of Rock Springs, Mark (Brooke) Shassetz of Rock Springs, and Desiree (Corey) Hill of Broomfield, Colorado; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Steve will be deeply missed but forever remembered for the love and joy he brought into the lives of so many.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Friday, April 4th 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center 2055 Edgar Street Rock Springs. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Graveside services and interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Family and friend join us at the Holiday Inn on Thursday, April 3rd at 6 p.m. at 1675 Sunset Dr. Rock Springs for food, drinks, and for sharing laughs, tears, and memories of Steve. In leu of flowers, the family request donations to the National Kidney Foundation National Kidney Foundation.

To watch the services remotely please follow the following link https://ucdenver.zoom.us/j/91938772144

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.