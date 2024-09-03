Stephen Lee “Steve” Larsen (January 1, 1954 – August 28, 2024)

Stephen Lee “Steve” Larsen, 70, passed away on August 28, 2024. He was born and raised in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was very proud to be a Rock Springs and Wyoming native.

Steve was born on January 1, 1954 in Rock Springs; the son of Ernest and Wilma Wall Larsen.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1972 graduate from Rock Springs High School where he was a three year State Swimming Champion in the backstroke. Steve attended Southwest State Minnesota on a swimming scholarship. He was inducted to the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame with the Class of 2018.

On July 22, 1978 Steve married the love of his life Rae Lynn McQuillan. They celebrated their 46th Wedding anniversary in July. Steve and Rae Lynn were the best Wyoming Cowboys and Buffalo Bill Fans and loved to travel to watch the Cowboys and Cowgirls play. They attended both Holiday Bowls, Copper Bowls and New Mexico Bowls. They went to the NIT Final Four at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Steve retired in January 2019 from Bridger Coal Co as a coal hauler after 26 years. He was a member of Boilermakers -Black Smith Union. Rae Lynn retired in 2020 and they spent every day enjoying the beautiful retirement home they built.

Steve loved spending time at the family cabin. He loved hunting; fishing and spending time with family at gatherings especially for all the kids birthdays. Every summer Steve & Rae Lynn faithfully watched their great nieces and nephews play baseball and softball.

Survivors include his wife Rae Lynn Larsen; two sisters-in-law, Jolene Endres of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Cyndi McQuillan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three nephews, Dax Endres of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Tanner McQuillan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Trey Johnson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two great nieces, Kassidee McQuillan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kaidence McQuillan of Green River, Wyoming; four great nephews, Bryxton McQuillan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kaison McQuillan of Green River, Wyoming; Carter McQuillan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Axyl McQuillan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; cousins, Dean Stout and wife Jill and family of Evanston, Wyoming; Brad Stout and wife Chris and family of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kerry Stout and family of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Sunny Thomas and husband Tory and family of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother Bob Larsen of Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Bay & June McQuillan; two brothers in law, Mike McQuillan; Bill McQuillan one niece, Erin Endres; one nephew, Zac McQuillan. one brother, Lonnie Larsen, four sisters, Mary Ellen Larsen; Darlene Larsen; LaJuana Bake and Lorene Boggs.

The family respectfully requests donations in Steve’s memory to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893, Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.