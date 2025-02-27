Stephen Leroy Leavitt (September 24, 1944 – February 22, 2025)

Stephen Leroy Leavitt, 80, passed away on February 22, 2025, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

He was born on September 24, 1944, in Santa Monica, California; the son of Narvel Leavitt and Norma (Chidester).

Stephen graduated from the Monrovia High School with the class of 1962.

He enlisted into the Air Force in 1966 and served during the Vietnam War until his discharge in 1969. He was also involved in the Seizing of the Pueblo, during the Korean crisis in 1968.

Leavitt married the love of his life Nelda Lillian Hulse in Los Angeles on September 12, 1969. This past September they celebrated their 55th anniversary.

Stephen attended the Citrus College in Los Angeles and the University of Maryland. He worked as a dental technician and owned Rock Springs Dental Lab for 45 years until his retirement in 2015.

Over his life, Steve has lived in many places and worn a multitude of hats. He lived in Santa Monica, and Monrovia, California; St George, Utah; Jerome, Burton and Rexburg, Idaho before landing in Rock Springs with his wife and family. He made an impression and touched so many lives in every one of those places. He was so much more than Husband, Father, Son, Uncle and our Papa. He was a proud Airman, a scuba diver, football player, scout master, mountain climber, outdoor lover, farmer, dairy man, honey bee keeper, little league football coach, strong in his faith, photographer, artist, coach for Jaycees local youth shooting team, Lions Club member (If you ever rode the Lions Club train at the fair, he may have been driving it). The role he played the best and was so good at was being his family’s biggest fan.

He served in the Vernal, Utah temple and led addiction recovery efforts through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

He was always at all the school band, choir concerts and every bad play. He was always there to cheer at soccer, football, cheerleading, swimming and dance recitals. He loved being invited by his kids, grandkids and great grandkids to attend the military recognition programs. He and his wife were constantly traveling to attend family functions, weddings, birthdays, graduations, and any and all military ceremonies he could get to. He was extremely proud of all his military family and tried to show his support in any and every way possible.

Survivors include his wife Nelda Leavitt; sons Bradley Leavitt and wife Julie, and Tyler Leavitt, all of Rock Springs; daughters Laurissa Lee of Green River, Kristen Leavitt of Clearfield, Utah, and Cherron Watson and husband Ben of North Ogden, Utah; brothers Craig Leavitt and wife JoAnne of Spicewood, Texas, and Lynn Leavitt of Winnetka, California; sisters Julie Hiestand and husband Jeff of Payson, Utah, and Cheryl Leavitt of Yacca Valley, California; grandchildren Breana Lee, Courtney Gifford (Robert), Colton Watson, Abbie Bedford (Colbie), Megan Leavitt, Paige Watson, Aspen Watson, Chase Watson, Cassandra Tibbets, Alexandra Tibbets, Madison Leavitt, Dayton Leavitt, and Skylar Leavitt; great grandchildren Zarryck Cretsinger, Adalyn Cretsinger, Ryker Cadena, Charlotte Gifford, Weston Gifford, Everleigh Gifford, Maverick Watson, and Clara Bedford.

He was preceded in death by his parents Narvel and Norma Leavitt; brother Gary Leavitt; grandson Hunter Watson; brother and sister-in-law John and Brenda Bright; brothers-in-laws Gary Hulse, Vernon Hulse, Norlan Hulse Durrant; and father and mother-in-law Julius and Elva Hulse.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 1, 2025, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1109 Tulip Drive, Rock Springs. A viewing will be held on hour prior to services.

Military honors and interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Steve requested that donation be made in his memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org/.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.