Stephen “Steve” Giorgis (December 28, 1953 – September 16, 2024)

Stephen “Steve” Giorgis, 70, passed away Monday, September 16, 2024 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born December 28, 1953 in Rock Springs; the son of Joseph Giorgis and Connie Lucas Giorgis.

Steve attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1972 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He worked for Ta Ta Chemicals for 44 years until his retirement as a Heavy Equipment Supervisor.

Steve enjoyed spending time with friends and his dog Rufus; going out on his boat; camping; and always said he believed there is nothing that a beer can’t fix. He was an avid Pittsburg Steelers and Wyoming Cowboys fan.

Survivors include one brother Patrick Giorgis and his wife Shelly of Ingram, Texas; one daughter, Taylor Mehle of Flint, Texas; two bonus daughters, Renee Roberts of Flint, Texas, and Kaitlin Petrie and husband Derek of Littleton, Colorado; one bonus son, Michael Roberts and wife Stacie of Flint, Texas; four bonus grandchildren, Kelton Roberts, Kyla Roberts, Kade Roberts and Rylee Roberts; and two nieces, Ryanne and Caitlin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Connie Giorgis and one sister, Joelene Heath.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.