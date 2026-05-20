Stephen T. Gaddis (December 11, 1941 – May 7, 2026).

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Stephen T. Gladdis announces his passing at age 84.

A man of great strength and intelligence, Steve was born on December 11, 1941, in Salt Lake City, and passed away at Intermountain Medical Center Hospital in Murray, Utah on May 7, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

He graduated from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, with a mechanical engineering degree and worked in the trona mining industry for most of his life. His proudest accomplishment was overseeing and building a trona solution mine in Turkey.

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Steve loved many things in life, and his love of the great outdoors was outmatched only by the love and pride he held for his family. It was a common sight to see him at his favorite fishing spots on Soda Lake and the Flaming Gorge consistently catching more than anyone else around him. This was a testament to his patience and expertise, which not only made him a great fisherman, but it also defined him as a man, husband, and father. He always placed those he loved at the center of his life. His sage advice and steady hand guided us through both joy and challenge, imparting wisdom that will remain with us forever.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Grant Gaddis and Martha Helen Welch Gaddis; his sister, Caryl Mroczek; and nephew, Steve Mroczek.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia; son, Charles (Lisa) Gaddis; daughters, Amy Gaddis, Laura (Donald) Frakes, Cynthia (Daniel) Bastian, Jennifer Friel, Sarah (Michael) Wendel; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering integrity, gentle soul, and love for his family. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations in Steve’s memory be made to Wyoming Game and Fish (WGFD) or the charity of your choice.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services at his request.