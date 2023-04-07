Stephen William Sekerak Sr. (October 8, 1932 – April 3, 2023)

Stephen William Sekerak Sr. was born October 8, 1932 on a small dairy farm near Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was the sixth of seven children born to Vincent and Anna Sekerak.

The family eventually moved to Current Creek Ranch in Southwestern Wyoming in 1939. It was there that Steve developed his love of livestock, ranch life, and the great outdoors. If he wasn’t riding rough stock, he was fishing. If he wasn’t fishing, he was hunting, even if it meant stalking his mother’s chickens with his BB gun.

He attended high school in Rock Springs, Wyoming and went on to study at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. He subsequently served his country in the United States Army before returning to Rock Springs to settle and raise a family. He married Carolyn Johns Archer in1966 and raised his two beloved sons, Steve Jr. and Vernon.

Although working in the country would have been his preference, his sense of obligation to family required him to work in accounting at FMC Corporation until his retirement at age 57.

Following family, Steve moved to Clancy, Montana in 1998 and lived happily until his passing on April 3, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. His end was swift and peaceful, his greasy Stetson close at hand.

Steve never stopped enjoying the outdoors, nurturing the younger generations, and praying for those he loved. He was always a strong and simple man, and he never forgot his humble beginnings. Steve served at the altar as a boy and was a lifelong Catholic. We have no doubt that he is reunited with loved ones in heaven above. We all hope to join him one day, and until then, he will remain in our laughter, our stories, and our hearts.