Sterling Matthew Suhr (February 19, 1964 – February 6, 2023)

Sterling Matthew Suhr, 58, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

He was born February 19, 1964 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Maynard Eldon Suhr and Carolyn Louise Moon.

Mr. Suhr attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1982 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Wendy Mae Medill November 10, 1984 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Suhr worked for Union Pacific Rail Road for the past 12 years as a Section Truck Driver.

He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Mr. Suhr enjoyed working on his toys, a Kenworth Truck Tractor and Caterpillar Loader and projects; camping; working; helping family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Wendy Suhr of Rock Springs, Wyoming; parents, Maynard Suhr and wife Carolyn of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Nick Suhr of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters, Fawn Suhr of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Heidi Gonder and husband Jesey of Green River, Wyoming, Meagan Lopez Gonzalez and husband Gilberto of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother Steven Suhr and wife Michelle of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Paisley Gonder, Emmilyn Lopez Gonzalez; one aunt, Marlene Cummings; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his significant other, Linda Burgess; paternal grandparents, George Suhr and wife Elsie; maternal grandparents, Bill Moon and wife Linda; one granddaughter, Addilyn Lopez Gonzalez.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Sterling’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund in remembrance of Sterling Suhr, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a memorial service will be conducted at a 11 a.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com