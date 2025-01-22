Steve Alan Elwood (January 25, 1967 – January 13, 2025)

Steve Alan Elwood, 57, passed away on January 13, 2025 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on January 25, 1967, in San Diego, California, the son of Alan and Sandra Elwood.

Steve grew up in San Diego, California and graduated from the Patrick Herry High School with the class of 1985 before heading to college.

He married Rosinete Nogueira in San Diego, CA in 1998, they later divorced.

He was always fascinated with aviation. Steve worked at Gillespie Airfield in El Cajon, California for many years, and attended aviation school in Prescott Arizona before he moved to Los Angeles in the early 90’s where he began his tile apprenticeship. From there, he became a master tile setter in San Diego for over 25 years before moving to Wyoming and starting Yellowstone Tile LLC with his son in 2024.

Steve had a passion for hiking and nature (especially Yosemite), mountains, and camping. The outdoors absolutely fascinated him, which is why he was very excited to move to Wyoming.

Survivors include his son Steve Elwood Jr. and wife Giovanna of Rock Springs, WY; sisters Leslie Ellwood of San Diego, CA, Wendy Gill of Loma Linda, CA; nephew Ryan Gill; nieces Natalie Housin, Charlotte Elwood, Amanda Mansour, and Alyssa Garza.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alan Elwood and Sandra Lindahl and the mother of his son Rosinete Nogueira.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held and announced at a later date.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.