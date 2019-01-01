Steve Bowker (July 14, 1949 – December 28, 2018)

BIG PINEY — Steve Bowker of Big Piney, Wyoming passed away at his home with his wife, Cindy by his side on December 28, 2018 after a 14 month battle with lung cancer. He was 69 years old.

Steve lived a good life and was the most generous & genuine man & many loved him. He will be missed greatly by those whose lives he touched.

No doubt he left many footprints on many hearts. Steve was born on July 14, 1949 in Hot Springs, South Dakota to Marie & Lyle Bowker. He was the youngest of six sons.

He grew up on the family ranch in the Oral/Smithwick area. He attended school in Smithwick in a two-room schoolhouse.

There are many lifelong friends and family who remain living in that area. He enjoyed the family ranch, hunting, fishing, and golf was especially a passion of his. He played golf with longtime friends mostly in Kemmerer and Pinedale.

Steve could repair just about anything and spent long hours working on farm tractors, old trucks, farm machinery, many boats and anything that broke around the house. He would never give up until it was back in running order either.

To Steve “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure!” Steve would not throw anything away because he might need it one day.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Cindy of Big Piney, WY. Other survivors include two sons, Kenny of Hot Springs, SD, and Kevin of Sioux Falls, SD and a stepdaughter, Sara (Clayton) Willoughby of Marbleton, WY. He leaves several grandchildren, Boone (Brittney) of Gordon, NE, Samantha (Danny) of Hot Springs, SD and step-grandchildren Josh Willoughby of Laramie, WY, Adam Willoughby of Rock Springs, Lindsey, Kendra, and Heidi Willoughby all of Marbleton, WY.

He also leaves four very special great-grandchildren Halyn & Nash of Gordon, NE and Journey & Kinlee of Hot Springs, SD. He also leaves brothers Gary (Dixie) Bowker of Lakewood, CO, and Dennis (Meta) of Hot Springs, SD and very special grandma Leona Dryden of Oelrichs, SD, and many loving nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers Gene, Donny, & Bobby.

During the past 40 years, Steve was a mechanic, a truck driver and worked in the Wyoming oil fields in numerous jobs and towns. He retired from EOG Resources, Inc, in 2016.

He enjoyed following his grandson’s in their sporting events like football, basketball, wrestling, and track. He was extremely proud of them for all their accomplishments scholastically as well as in sports.

He enjoyed fishing, boating and especially the yearly deer hunt at the ranch where all the men of the family gathered for a grand time of hunting, camaraderie, and laughs.

A memorial service to honor Steve will be on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at the Senior Center on 111 Rakestraw Ave. in Marbleton, WY at 2:00 pm. All are welcome.