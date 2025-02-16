Steve “Eddy” Radakovich (March 29, 1957 – February 12, 2025)

Steve “Eddy” Radakovich, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. He died following a courageous battle for the last 14 years.



He was born March 29, 1957, in Rock Springs, the son of Steve Radakovich and Gladys McIntosh Radakovich.



Eddy attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1975 graduate of Rock Springs High School.



He married Vicky Joyce Ford July 7, 1998 in Rock Springs.



Eddy dedicated 36 years of hard work as a maintenance technician at FMC until his retirement in 2011.



A true outdoorsman at heart, Eddy found joy in the natural beauty of Wyoming. He loved hunting, fishing, and simply being in the great outdoors. Cooking was another passion of Eddy’s, which he often shared with friends and family during cherished gatherings, whether at home or at the family cabin, a place he held dear to his heart. His skills on the bowling lane were as appreciated as his warm heart, and he greatly enjoyed the camaraderie of the lanes.



Survivors include his wife Vicky Radakovich of Rock Springs; one son, Zackery Radakovich and wife Yvonne of Vilseck, Germany; one stepson, Justin Bryant and wife Amanda of Idaho Falls, Idaho; one step daughter, Sara Renney and husband Rickey of Canton, Texas; two brothers, Pete Radakovich and wife Doris of Green River, and David Radakovich and wife Christine of Rock Springs; one half brother, Mike Orullian and wife Connie of Salt Lake City. Utah; two sisters, Darlene George and husband John of Rock Springs, and Elaine Dufford and husband Dennis of Rock Springs; four grandchildren, Theron Bryant, Neveaeh Bryant, Sophia Bryant, and Olivia Renney; several cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Gladys Radakovich.



Eddy touched the lives of those around him deeply, and his absence is keenly felt by those who knew him.



Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Friends may call one hour prior to services.