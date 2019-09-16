Steve Walter Gennett (April 5, 1937 – September 14, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Steve Walter Gennett, 82, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 11 years and is a former resident of Charlevoix, Michigan.

Mr. Gennett was born on April 5, 1937 in Charlevoix, Michigan; the son of Clifford Gannett and Margaret Gornell. Steve attended schools in Michigan and was a 1955 graduate of the Charlevoix High School.

He married Suzanne Joyce Ostrum on July 8, 1967 in Charlevoix, Michigan, and she preceded him in death on April 26, 2019 in Rock Springs. Mr. Gennett served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1960 to 1966, and was a member of the American Legion.

Steve worked as a machinist for JB Webb for many years. He loved the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, UCF football and WYCO Baseball.

Survivors include three sons; Dan Gennett of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Scott Wells of Portland Oregon, Richard Wells of Traverse City, Michigan, like a son; Bernie Arguello of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Deborah Peterson and husband Jon of Charlevoix, Michigan, Carla DeSalvo of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sisters; Genevieve of Charlevoix, Michigan, Mary Lou Stahulak of Illinois. nine grandchildren; Eric Wenzel and wife Brittany, Nichole Wenzel, Tara Dill and husband Jeremy, Tonia Allmacher and husband Steve, Lizzie Peterson, Brian Wells, Rick Wells, Andrew Marsh, Ivy Wells, twelve great-grandchildren; Addysen Wenzel, Brecklynn Wenzel, Kellin Wenzel, Kamdyn Wenzel, Cole Dill, Ashlynn Dill, Lauren Dill, Anna Jones, Isabel Allmacher, Joshua Allmacher, Oliver Allmacher, Leo Wells, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Gennett was preceded in death by his parents, wife, four brothers, and one sister.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military honors and interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services.

A special thanks to Vase Funeral Homes for the past two years. They have personally been there for us through each loss we have had. You are in our hearts.

Thank you, also to Sage View Care Center; your staff was amazing. Thank you for the loving care and support we received. Our man was especially loved. Thank you. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.