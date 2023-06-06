Steven Charles Rambaud (October 13, 1964 – June 3, 2023)

Steven Charles Rambaud, 58, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023 at his home in Mountain View, Wyoming.

He was born on October 13, 1964 in Bakersfield, California, the son of Charles Rambaud and Gloria Ramos.

Steven attended schools in Bakersfield and graduated with the class of 1983 before attending college.

He worked as a shipping and receiving clerk for Costco until his retirement in march of 2013.

Steven was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

He enjoyed spending his time playing tennis, riding bikes, and walking with his best friend and lifelong-love Kim every day. Steven loved the Cleaveland Browns and watching NFL football. His favorite bands were Queen, Rush, Van Halen, and Led Zepplin. Above all else, Steve loved his children, they were the great loves of his life.

Survivors include his sons Adrian and Alexander Rambaud; daughter Jenna Krauss; brother Barry Graham; grandparents Evelyn and Arthur Rambaud; and his beloved cats Alfredo and Leo. Steve will be remembered as the nicest, most charismatic man to those that he touched.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Marjorie Matthews, and brothers Arthur Rambaud and Mike Matthews.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held at a later date.

