Steven James Sheesley (Oct. 9, 1990 – March 12, 2025)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Steven James Sheesley, 34, who left this world far too soon on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Evanston, Wyoming. He was born on October 9, 1990, in Worland, Wyoming, and grew up in Rock Springs, where he built a life filled with adventure, love, and creativity.

Steven had a passion for motocross and motorcycles, finding freedom in the open road and the thrill of the ride. He was an incredibly gifted artist, able to bring his imagination to life in ways that inspired those around him. Helping veterans was also close to his heart, and he dedicated time to assisting them in their transitions, offering support whenever he could.

But more than anything, Steven was a loving son, a devoted father, and a loyal friend. His kind heart, infectious laugh, and unwavering support for those he cared about will never be forgotten.

In 2013, Steven married the love of his life, Meagan. Though their paths later changed, their love never ended. They remained connected through a deep bond and mutual respect. His proudest accomplishment was being a father to his three beautiful daughters, Rylee, Alyssa, and Skyler, who will forever carry his love and spirit in their hearts.

Steven’s parents, Jim and Lisa Sheesley, were not only his greatest supporters but also his best friends. Through every challenge and triumph in his life, they stood by his side with unwavering love and support.

He is survived by his parents, Jim and Lisa Sheesley of Rock Springs; his ex-wife, Meagan Sheesley of Cheyenne; three daughters, Rylee Sheesley, Alyssa Sheesley, and Skyler Sheesley all of Cheyenne; his grandparents; many cousins; and countless friends who were lucky enough to know and love him.

Though our hearts ache in his absence, we find comfort in the memories he left behind—the laughter, the adventures, the love.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Steven’s memory to The American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, 82901 honoring his appreciation for those who served.

Ride free, Steven. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

