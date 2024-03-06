Steven John Neumann (December 22, 1964-March 2, 2024)

Steven John Neumann, 59, formerly from the Green River area, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2024 after a courageous fight with early onset Alzheimer’s Disease at home in Genoa, Illinois surrounded by his family.

Steve was born in St. Louis, Missouri and raised in Harvey, Illinois to Arthur and Beverly (Willer) Neumann. After Steve graduated from Thornwood High School in 1983, he went on to study automatics at Wyoming Tech in Laramie.

On April 15, 2017, Steve married the love of his life, Donna Dobson, and two wonderful families were blended together.

Steve was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Donna, sister Sherry Neumann (Scott Poor), children, Hollie (Cody) Bramwell, Steven Kory (Kim) Neumann, Casey (Melissa) Neumann, and Dakota Neumann, all of Green River, Wyoming, Breanna (Danny) Bird of Mississippi, 18 very well-loved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Steve retired from Church and Dwight in Green River after 34 years of being a loyal and dedicated employee, starting as a utility worker and advancing to director of operations.

Steve loved spending time with his family, playing sports, games, throwing rocks in any body of water, and watching his beloved Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks, and NASCAR. Steve also had a passion for a variety of music ranging from the Bee Gees to Kiss. Steve also raced at Sweetwater Speedway for years. After racing he continued to help other drivers work on their cars.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill in Rock Springs from 1-4 p.m. The family asks friends to submit a song that reminds them of Steve to 23racin@gmail.com for his playlist to be played at the celebration of life.

The Neumann Family would like to thank ProMedica-Heartland for all of their care, respect, and dignity that they provided to Steve and our family. A memorial donation in honor of Steve can be sent to www.promedica.org/waystogive/hospice-memorial-fund/.