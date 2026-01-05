Steven Jordan Haynes (September 20, 1955 – December 31, 2025)

We announce the passing of Steven Jordan Haynes, who left this world peacefully on December 31, 2025 at the age of 70 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on September 20, 1955 in Townsend, Montana, Steve moved to Green River in October of 2024, where he made his forever home. Despite his illness, he loved strolling along the trails of the beautiful Green River and taking in the beauty of the Flaming Gorge.

Steve was the beloved son of the late Jordan Haynes and Dianne Roe Haynes. He lost his mother due to illness in mid-life but carried with him wonderful memories of the time they spent together. Steve cherished his mother and father, and welcomed his father’s new wife, Carlee Haynes, into his life.

Steve grew up hunting and fishing where he gained his love for the outdoors. In high school Steve played football and basketball and competed in the high jump in track and field. He graduated from Helena High School with his class of 1974 and was accepted into the West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York. Steve served honorably in the Army for fourteen years, where he was a fine artillery office and commanded a battery early in Germany during his tour. He served many years in Germany and observed the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Steve’s professional journey after the Army included working at a lumber yard in Clancy, Montana, which he enjoyed very much. Working outdoors with his hands and the fresh smell of newly cut logs brought immense joy to his life. Steve retired from the State of Montana, in Helena, Montana, after serving many years in information technology.

Steve loved the great outdoors and enjoyed many backpacking trips with cherished buddies. Whether hiking in the massive Bob Marshall Wilderness in Montana, or enjoying the wilds of Yellowstone National Park, Steve was at home in the wilderness. When not in the wilderness, Steve was an avid football fan. He was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Vikings and enjoyed going to games while stationed in St. Paul Minnesota. Steve was also a season ticket holder of the Carroll College Fighting Saints for many seasons and rarely missed a home game and attended several National Championships. Steve loved Neil Young and attended many concerts in his life.

In his retirement, Steve found his love for landscaping with the love of his life, his wife, Maris. They were often found outside designing, digging, and planting their yards, which always turned out beautifully. When not landscaping they were often traveling together (always a road trip) and enjoyed many adventures and sightseeing together. Steve and Maris moved together from Montana, to New Mexico, and then Wyoming and enjoyed landscaping their yards and working on their many homes together. No task was ever too daunting for Steve and was always completed meticulously with joy.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Maris Cundith, their dog, Oakley, his adopted family; daughter Terah Cundith (Colter Hamel), and his two granddaughters, Ellie Hamel and Sadie Hamel. He is also survived by his former wife, Mary Belcher, of Clancy, Montana and their daughter Ana Haynes (Patrick Doyle) and grandson Hank, of Billings Montana; his sister Debra Brown (Ray Rodgers) of Bonneville, South Carolina; his sister Lana Haynes of Helena, Montana; and stepmother Carlee Haynes of Lansing, Kansas. Steve is fondly remembered by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Steve’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 330 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Following his wishes, there will be no services.

Those wishing to send condolences can do so at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Though gone from this world, Steve’s spirit and the love of life he shared will remain with us forever. Steve will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Steve, may you rest in peace, until we meet again.