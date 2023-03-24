Steven Ray Williams, 57, passed away at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Green River.

Steve was born October 9, 1965 in Lancaster, California; the son of H. Ray Williams and Kathryn “Irene” Harris.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a Green River High School graduate in 1984. Steve received his Certificate in Computer Science at Denver Institute of Technology.

He worked for Haliburton for 12 years as a Training and Safety Coordinator. Steve enjoyed building computers; fishing and hunting especially sage chickens.

Survivors include two sisters, Peggy Santillanes of Rock Springs, Wyoming; JoAnn Evertsen and husband Gary of Elko, Nevada; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Duane Williams.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.