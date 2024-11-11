Steven “Steve” Cole (October 17, 1959 – November 9, 2024)

Steven “Steve” Cole, 65, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, November 9, 2024, at his daughter’s home in Rock Springs. He was a 40-year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born October 17, 1959, in Detroit, Michigan; the son of Max Cole and Virginia M. Gurtowsky Cole.

Steve attended schools in Salt Lake City, Utah and was a 1977 graduate of Brighton High School.

He worked for Rasmussen Jewelers, formerly Reynolds Jewelers, for 40 years as a gold smith.

Steve enjoyed spending time with family and friends; golfing and fishing.

Survivors include one son, Steven Ryan Cole of Billings, Montana; three daughters, Holly M. Troester and husband Jacob G. Troester of Rock Springs, Meagan L. Rogers and husband Cory Rogers of Rock Springs, and Claudia Chante Mebane of Colorado; two brothers, Dennis Cole and wife Lisa, and Chris Cole and wife Patty; two sisters, Susan Gansauge and husband Gary, and Judy Kaplan and husband Paul; 10 grandchildren, Shayleen Dae Troester, Keyara Nyte Troester, Lexi Rose Cole, Keegan Michael Rogers, Caleb Jon Rogers, Lydia Noelle Rogers, Hazel Jane Rogers, Jahkai Mebane, Hendrix James, Conner James; and one great-grandson, Navin J. Troester-Leisch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Virginia Cole; mother-in-law, Claudia Young; and one grandson, Cortez Torres.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2024 at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.