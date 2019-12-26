Steven (Steve) Thomas King (December 31, 1956 – December 20, 2019)

Steve Thomas King, 62, of Rock Springs passed away December 20, 2019, at his home after a lengthy illness.

He was born December 31, 1956, in Lovell, WY, the son of Edgar and Evelyn Travers King. He attended Worland High School and graduated with the class of 1975.

Steve married Jewel Kay Mangus on May 11, 1991, in Green River. He was employed by Jim Bridger Power Plant as a journeyman mechanic for 34 years.

He was a member of the UWUA Local 127. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed gold panning, gardening, and tinkering on anything and everything. If it was broke, he could always find a way to fix it. He was known as “StGyver.”

Survivors include his wife; Jewel King of Rock Springs, dad; Edgar (Bud) King of Worland, sons; Jeff Scheuerman and wife Amber, Kenton King, Tyler King and wife Amber, Ralph Tipton and wife Lyndee, and Paul Niedringhaus, all of Rock Springs, daughters; Janae Nicholson of Rock Springs, Dawna Cruz of American Fork, Utah, brothers; Matt King or Worland, Doug King of Casper, Bob King of Powell, and Chuck King of Worland, sister; Cathy Metz of Rock Springs and 12 grandchildren; Ryan, James, Aveleigh, Andrew, Kiah, Ezra, Kali, Maleya, Kasen, Kyler, Teagan, and Kentyn.

He was preceded in death by his mother; Evelyn King, brother; Mike King, father in-law; Van Jay Mangus, and son in-law; Dillon Nicholson.

Following cremation, services will be announced in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations to help with expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1ul4briqc0?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

