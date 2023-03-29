Steven West (September 22, 1954 – March 27, 2023)

Steven West, 68, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday, March 27, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a lifelong resident. Steve died following a brief illness.

He was born September 22, 1954 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Charles Keith West and Marjene L. Hansen. Mr. West attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1973 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Fran Kovach and they had three daughters from this union and later divorced. Steve shared the last 31 years with the love of his life, JoLynn Morgando.

Mr. West was the Owner/Operator of Steve’s Wyoming Club for 25 years and he retired in in 2019. He previously worked for the family business Desert Oil Company for 15 years. He also worked for Waddell and Reed for 10 years as a Financial Advisor.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; telling jokes; hunting; music; golfing and traveling.

Survivors include JoLynn Morgando of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters, Jenny Daily and husband Matt of Portland, Oregon; Katie West of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Stevie West of Portland, Oregon; JoLynn’s children, Freddie John Morgando; Kim Hickok and husband Jim and Tiffany Searle and husband Stoney all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three brothers; Chuck West and wife Teresa of St. George, Utah; Kenny West and wife Tonette of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Neil West of Seattle, Washington; one sister, Jan Maicki and husband Matt of Rapid City, South Dakota; two grandsons, Nikolas Daily and Benjamin Daily who Steve referred to as his boys and thirteen loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Charles Keith West; paternal grandfather, Owen West; paternal grandmother Blanch Flor and husband Bob; maternal grandparents, A. Lenard and Alma Hansen.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Steve’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.