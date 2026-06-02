Stevens Announces GR Ward 3 Council Bid

Paul Stevens is announcing his campaign for election to the Green River City Council in Ward 3. Courtesy photo.

GREEN RIVER — Paul D. Stevens, a 22-year resident of Green River, is seeking election to the Green River City Council’s Ward 3 seat.

Stevens is retired after a career that includes being the CFO of what he describes as a large, multistate business. He was also the part owner of a Wyoming-based certified public accounting firm for nearly 20 years and is a retired certified public accountant. He said he brings decades of financial and organizational experience to the city if elected to the Council.

Stevens said he is interested in working hard to achieve the goals important to Ward 3’s constituents.

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“I am a good listener and will fight hard for things that will make our community a better place to live,” he said. “Teamwork, cooperation and respect for all our city employees is important.”

He said he wants to lower city water and sewer rates by developing a better algorithm for assessing charges, as well as expand and develop living quality in the city by enhancing the Green Belt and growing better recreation opportunities for residents. He also wants to work with the state to find better wildlife management solutions within city limits.

Stevens was born and raised in Sweetwater County and said he has deep roots and a lifelong connection to the community and region. Stevens and his wife Nancy have five daughters and 14 grandchildren. Outside his professional background, he enjoys horseback riding, fishing, and pickleball.

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve our great community,” Stevens said.