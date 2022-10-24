Stevenson Blazes to Second Place in 3A State Cross Country Championships

ETHETE — The Green River Wolves cross country team finished their season out at the 3A State Championships in Ethete.

Green River was one of 16 schools in the competition. The Lady Wolves took sixth overall and the Wolves finished 12th.

Below are results for both GRHS boys and girls teams.

Girls 5k Run

16. Madison Murdock – 21:17.12

25. Lily Murdock – 21:38.72

44. Meeka Iwen – 22:25.58

62. Jayleigh Wright – 23:34.72

87. Liliana Adams – 26:46.96

93. Pamela Pena Esdcal – 29:10.36

Team Scores

Boys 5k Run

2. Nathan Stevenson – 16:37.31

64. Hale Iwen – 19:25.67

88. Keegan Gailey – 20:34.25

91. James Harper – 20:43.93

93. Christian Oswald – 20:53.85

96. Marcos Mandujano – 21:19.17

102. Jordan Andrew – 22:12.35

Team Scores