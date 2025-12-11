Stewart Wayne Gerken (July 5, 1948 - December 7, 2025).

Stewart Wayne Gerken, 77, passed away on December 7, 2025, at his home in Galva, Kansas.

He was born in Orange, California on July 5, 1948, to Bernice (née Timken) and Elmer Gerken. He graduated from Villa Park High School, married Julie Wygal and started a family before he moved to Salt Lake City. After Julie died, he met and married Mary Martinez (née Stone), and they continued to increase their family. While working as a hardware salesman, he transferred to Farson, where he had a fourth son and settled in to raise his family. While living in Farson, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, rock hunting, long nights playing cards with family and friends, and he was also a diehard supporter of all his sons’ sports and led 4-H programs for sheep and lapidary. After his sons left home, he and Mary traveled around in their fifth wheel trailer for several years before settling in Galva, Kansas, where he reconnected with many relatives and made new friends. In Galva, he especially enjoyed tending his garden, lazy days fishing on the lake, and watching his favorite sports including golf, basketball, and football.

Stewart had many hardships in his life, which he was able to endure with the support of his dedicated wife and family. He was a loving husband and family man, expert fisherman (as he told it), craftsman and project starter, and friend to many. He enjoyed sharing old stories, laughing, lending a hand, and anything that involved spending time with family and friends. He was a fierce and menacing card player with his precision rummy style often including a quiet and surprising burn as he sang a few lines of “The Party’s Over.” He will be missed.

Stewart is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Gerken; his four sons, Corey (Janet) Gerken of Vernal, Utah, Vincent Martinez of Salt Lake City, Jobie (Mary Vogel) Gerken of Pittsburgh, and Carl (Tassie Robeson) Gerken of Casper; grandchildren Kayla, Austin, Jaden, Nakita, Nikoli, Rylee, and Gracie; sister Bonnie (David) Krenz; brother Michael (Bobbie, deceased) Gerken; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, and great grandchildren.

Stewart was preceded in death by his parents Bernice and Elmer Gerken, wife Julie Gerken, sister-in-law Bobbie Gerken, and grandson Ryland.

A memorial gathering will be planned for the spring.

Arrangements are with Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson, Kansas.