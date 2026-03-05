Stith to Replace Lavery in District Court

CHEYENNE — Rock Springs attorney Clark Stith will replace District Court Judge Richard Lavery when he retires in April.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Stith’s appointment Wednesday evening. The Wyoming Judicial Branch has a mandatory retirement age of 70 for district court and circuit court judges. Lavery was appointed by Gov. Matt Mead to replace District Court Judge Jere Ryckman in 2012. Lavery’s final day will be April 18, which will be the day Stith is sworn in.

“The mission statement of the Wyoming Justice System is to provide access to justice through the timely, fair, and impartial resolution of legal disputes,” Gordon said. “Clark has the energy and sound legal reasoning that bodes well for serving this mission in Sweetwater County faithfully.”

Stith graduated from Atchison High School in Atchison, Kansas and received his B.A. from the University of Kansas. He went on to be a Fulbright Scholar and received his law degree in 1991 from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He currently practices law as a solo practitioner on cases in civil litigation, bankruptcy, misdemeanor criminal matters, corporate law and estate planning.

Stith also has a political background. He was previously elected to the Rock Springs City Council and was later appointed to fulfill Mark Baker’s unexpired term as the House District 48 Representative, serving in that role until 2024. Stith was the House Speaker Pro Tempore while in the Wyoming House.

“It’s a great honor and privilege and I’m humbled by the Governor’s faith in selecting me to be the next district court judge. I’ve always been a strong believer in the rule of law and look forward to fulfilling that mission,” Stith said.