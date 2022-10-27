Stock Up on Gear at the Crossroads of the West Gun Show!

Join Country Boy Ammo and Guns in Vernal Utah for Crossroads of the West Gun Show on October 29th and 30th.

WHEN

Saturday 9AM to 5PM
Sunday 9AM to 4PM

WHERE

Uinta Conference Center
 313 East 200 South Vernal Utah

ABOUT COUNTRY BOY AMMO AND GUNS

Country Boy has made special arrangements with Opal Ammo to transfer your handgun purchases, at no additional cost to you. 

They offer a huge selection of handguns and long guns. Brands like Smith, Sig, Ruger, Winchester, etc. Opal Ammo carriers a huge selection of ammo, made in Wyoming! 

Country Boy is one of the largest gun show dealers in Utah. They pride themselves on being honest and providing you with the best possible customer service.

See you there!

