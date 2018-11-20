Stop by Complete Chiropractics or Sweetwater Chiropractics and WIN BIG!

About Us

Dr. Smith and Dr. Tarr studied at the same research-based institution and both share a passion for providing you with the best, most trusted chiropractic care possible.

Our clinics offer: Adjustments, Massage Therapy, Therapeutic Stretching, Traction Table, MLS Laser, Electrical Simulation and many other therapies.

📞 Call us today and our friendly staff will be happy to make you an appointment.

Can’t wait? Walk-ins are always welcome. We accept cash and most insurances.