Stop Cleaning Your Windows Every Time They Get Dirty

Stop Cleaning Your Windows Every Time They Get Dirty

Clean windows do more than improve your view. They brighten your home, protect your investment, and boost curb appeal. With Chip’s Window Cleaning service plan, keeping your windows looking their best has never been easier.

Whether you want a seasonal touch-up or year-round service, there’s a maintenance plan designed to fit your home and your budget.

Chip’s Check-Up (Bi-Annually)

Perfect for homeowners who want regular maintenance.

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Includes:

  • Free track, frame, and sill cleanings with each visit
  • 5% off every cleaning

⭐ Chip’s Standard (Tri-Annually)

One of our most popular options for keeping your windows sparkling.

Includes:

  • Free track, frame, and sill cleanings
  • One free screen cleaning
  • 10% off every cleaning

✨ Chip’s Way (Quarterly)

The ultimate worry-free window cleaning plan.

Includes:

  • Free track, frame, and sill cleanings
  • Two free screen cleanings
  • 7-Day Rain Guarantee
  • 20% off every cleaning

No matter which plan you choose, you’ll enjoy professional service, flexible scheduling, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing your windows are always looking their best.

Ready to find your perfect plan?

Scheduling a service is simple. You can call 307-371-8242, email [email protected], or reach out through social media. Find them on Facebook at Chip’s Window Cleaning Company, LLC or on Instagram @chipswindowcleaningco to send a message and set up an appointment.

Your windows called… they asked for Chip.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-875-6666 or send us a message.

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