Storm Closes Roads, Schools, and Governmental Agencies

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Just one glance at the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s (WYDOT) Travel map will let you know most of the state has shut down due to the snow storm making its way through the Cowboy state.

In Sweetwater County, most of the roads in and out of Rock Springs and Green River are closed including WY530, WY430, and WY28. US191 is closed from the Utah state line to Rock Springs, between Rock Springs and Farson and between Pinedale and Bondurant. A no unnecessary travel alert is also in effect on US191 between Farson and Pinedale.

Meanwhile, portions of Interstate 80 have been closed since Saturday and more sections are closing with the current storm. As of 9 a.m. I80 Eastbound is closed between the Utah state line and Rock Springs, both directions between Rock Springs and Laramie, and westbound between Cheyenne and Laramie. I25 is closed throughout the entire state. As weather and road conditions change quickly, check the WYDOT’s website or call 511 for the latest road reports and updates.

WYDOT Travel Map

Due to the current weather and forecasted weather, several local closures have already been announced. For a complete forecast, click here.

So far the following have reported they are closed today.

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (Virtual school day)

Sweetwater County School District No. 2

Holy Spirit Catholic School

Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center

Western Wyoming Community College

City of Green River (offices and rec center closed)

YWCA

Golden Hour Senior Center

Young at Heart Senior Center

All Sweetwater County Libraries

Community Fine Arts Center

STAR Transit

Ulta Beauty

Southwest Counseling Service

Rock Springs VA Clinic

Pla Mor Lanes

Star Stadium and Star Twin Cinemas

Sweetwater Memorial Walk-in Clinic

To be added to the closure list, email us at news@sweetwaternow.com or send us a private message on our Facebook page.

