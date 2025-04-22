Story Time at the Rock Springs Library

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Library holds a Story Time event every Tuesday at 10:30 A.M. where the staff interacts with children ages three to six through immersive story telling.

Rock Springs Library engages children through immersive storytelling, gentle discipline, and themed activities. Each child knows the ‘rules’ of listening to stories; looking to the reader, keeping hands and feet to themselves, and remaining silent while the story is being read to them. The staff prepares activities related to the theme of the stories they read to the children and help them engage with their memory of the story and the lesson the story gives.

This week’s theme was pirates and the story time lessons involved conflict resolution from ‘Pirate, Viking, and Scientist’, skeletal anatomy from ‘Give Me My Bones Back’, and geography and survival with ‘Sheepwreck’.

The first activity involved identifying aspects of a pirate in looks and behavior, with the children acting them out. The second activity involved naming bones and placing them correctly to make the human body. The final activity involved engaging the creativity of the children by having them draw maps.

Activities during Story Time at Rock Springs Library

Activities like these happen every week at Rock Springs Library, so take your children to make friends in a learning environment!