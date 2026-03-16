Street Parking, Splash Pad, and Goats Under Rock Springs Council Consideration Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will be revisiting a proposal to exclude diagonal parking on North Front Street from a parking closure for the Main Street Market taking place this summer.

The Council originally decided to table the proposal two weeks ago to seek out better alternatives for the market. Business owners previously submitted a signed petition to the Council, claiming the loss of parking spaces would negatively impact their businesses while having a “disproportionate impact on a high-traffic corridor” while posing a safety risk to pedestrians.

The Council will also decide to give permission for the Parks and Recreation Department to re-bid the Century West Park Splash Pad project. The project replaces the pool that used to be at the park. An original bid for the project was declined by the Council after the sole bid received was more than the budgeted funding for the project. The Council previously approved purchase of splash pad equipment for the park in anticipation for construction on the splash pad.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Finally, the Council will consider if it will approve a contract between the city and LS5 Livestock Company for grazing and vegetation management work along the Killpecker Creek for $92,000. Areas along the creek were previously targeted in a goat grazing project that sought to reduce the amount of grass growing along its banks.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting, with the exception of any executive sessions, are open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.