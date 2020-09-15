Street Sweepers Start Work in Green River as Clean Up Effort Continues

GREEN RIVER — The clean up in Green River continues as street sweepers were deployed today to help remove trees and debris from the streets following last week’s late-summer storm.

One street sweeper was out today cleaning up East Teton by the green waste entrances and on Hoover Circle. Two street sweepers will head out tomorrow, Wednesday, on the north side of town.

Containers were also dropped off today at Hoover Park. A working group with the Green River Recreation Center and Leisure Programs worked with the Green River Parks and Recreation Department and the Green River Streets Division to clean up the park.

Roll-off containers will be placed on Expedition Island and Evers Park tomorrow. The streets division pushed up green waste at the rodeo grounds twice throughout the day, and they will continue to do so daily.

The City of Green River would like to once again thank the residents who have dumped their green waste at the rodeo grounds parking lot. That area will be open for trees, limbs and stumps until further notice.

The front of Green River City Hall was cleaned up today by a group from the the Development Services Department with help from Yager Construction. Yager Construction donated the heavy equipment for the city to use.

Yager Construction donated the heavy equipment for the city to clean up at City Hall. City of Green River photo.

An anonymous volunteer has been working at Riverview Cemetery for the past two days, putting limbs and downed trees in piles along the roadside. Work continues in the cemetery with volunteer days scheduled for September 29 and 30 and October 1.

The Parks and Recreation Department will be working at Evers Park and Expedition Island tomorrow before returning back to the Cemetery to move trees. The trees will be stored near the FMC barn.

Trout Unlimited Repurposes Fallen Trees

Trout Unlimited with contractor Longhorn Construction began to remove limbs from downed trees on the grass divider on Riverview Drive.

Trout Unlimited, through a grant, is paying for the removal. Longhorn plans to haul the tree and root balls tomorrow.

The trees and stumps will be repurposed for bank stabilization on the Green River.