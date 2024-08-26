Streets Receive Slurry Seal Coat This Week in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River has provided an update on the city’s ongoing Pavement Preservation Project, and this week contractors are sweeping loose gravel and applying slurry seal coats.

E. Teton, Bridger, Maple Circle, Juniper Street, Greasewood Street, and Elm Street are being worked on today. A breakdown of the tentative dates for the rest of the week and affected streets can be found below.

Traffic control will be in place, and motorists are asked to slow down and obey traffic control signs in work zones.

Tuesday 8/27

Monroe Avenue

E. Teton

Wednesday 8/28

S 4 th W

W Wild Horse Canyon Road

Cedar Street

Cedar Circle

Thursday 8/29

Monroe Avenue

Fir Street