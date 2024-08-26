Streets Receive Slurry Seal Coat This Week in Green River

Streets Receive Slurry Seal Coat This Week in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River has provided an update on the city’s ongoing Pavement Preservation Project, and this week contractors are sweeping loose gravel and applying slurry seal coats.

E. Teton, Bridger, Maple Circle, Juniper Street, Greasewood Street, and Elm Street are being worked on today. A breakdown of the tentative dates for the rest of the week and affected streets can be found below.

Traffic control will be in place, and motorists are asked to slow down and obey traffic control signs in work zones.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday 8/27

  • Monroe Avenue
  • E. Teton
Map provided by City of Green River

Wednesday 8/28

  • S 4th W
  • Wild Horse Canyon Road
  • Cedar Street
  • Cedar Circle
Map provided by City of Green River

Thursday 8/29

  • Monroe Avenue
  • Fir Street
Map provided by City of Green River

Related Articles

RSHS Tiger Choir Receives New Piano

RSHS Tiger Choir Receives New Piano

Weather Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2024

Weather Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2024

One Woman Dead, One Missing in Flaming Gorge Drowning Incident

One Woman Dead, One Missing in Flaming Gorge Drowning Incident

Weather Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2024