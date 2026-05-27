Strikeout Specialist Heads To Lamar

Rilynn Wester surounded by family as she signs with Lamar Community College for Softball. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS — After rewriting the Rock Springs softball record book during her senior season, Rilynn Wester is headed to the next level.

Wester signed with Lamar Community College in Lamar, Colorado to continue her softball career. She plans to study applied sciences for radiologic technology while pitching and playing infield for the Lopes.

The Lady Tigers senior capped off one of the strongest seasons in program history this spring, helping Rock Springs earn a third-place finish at the Wyoming Class 4A State Softball Tournament, the highest finish in school history in the relatively young WHSAA-sanctioned sport.

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Wester said Lamar stood out because of the atmosphere created by the coaching staff and players during the recruiting process.

“I love the coaches, I love the girls,” Wester said. “They had a really good attitude and really welcomed me in.”

Wester added that staying relatively close to home was also important in her decision, especially with no collegiate softball programs currently in Wyoming.

“I really wanted to stay over here close,” she said. “I still wanted it to be to where my family could come and see me without having to spend a lot of money.”

At Lamar, Wester expects to contribute both in the circle and in the infield after starring in multiple roles throughout her high school career.

She began playing softball at five years old, following in the footsteps of several family members who also played the sport.

This past season, Wester established herself as one of the top pitchers in Wyoming. She finished with 183 strikeouts and a 3.163 ERA while also batting .451 with 39 RBIs. She concluded her high school career with 356 strikeouts and earned both first-team all-conference and all-state honors.

Wester credited increased experience and confidence in the circle for much of her breakout senior campaign.

“A lot of it was I was pitching more this year,” Wester said. “I was more of an ace than I was last year, and I think stuff just clicked.”

She also said learning how opposing hitters approached different pitches helped elevate her performance late in her career.

Looking back on her time at Rock Springs, Wester said one of the biggest lessons she learned came from advice about handling adversity on the field.

“Have amnesia,” Wester said. “If you have a bad play, just forget about it.”

Rock Springs coach Blair Ludtke praised Wester’s work ethic and leadership during her final season with the Lady Tigers.

“Rilynn is an amazing young lady and tough as nails,” Ludtke said. “She is a kid that’s gonna give you her all every game and she is gonna have some fun doing it too.”

Ludtke also pointed to Wester’s offseason dedication as a major reason behind her success.

“You can tell she put in the work in the offseason,” Ludtke said. “That’s why she was such a dominant presence on the mound.”

Wester said she is looking forward to the increased level of competition at the collegiate level and the opportunity to compete alongside players equally driven to succeed.

“The competition,” Wester said. “Having those girls that are there to want it. It’s more competitive.”

Check out more photos of her signing below.