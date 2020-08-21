Strolling Through the Decades to Celebrate Senior Citizens Day

GREEN RIVER — Golden Hour Senior Center (GHSC) celebrated Senior Citizens Day on Friday, August 21, with A Walk Through the Decades event and a shrimp boil lunch.

Seniors signed up to take a trip down memory lane, in which they explored memories from the 1950s through the 1980s.

Rooms at Golden Hour Senior Center were decorated in photos from each decade and had TVs playing videos of each corresponding decade.

Photos and memories included examples of advertising from each decade, movies and music that came out during that time, as well as historical blurbs.





The Sweetwater County Library provided some books and materials to decorate the tables and for seniors to flip through, and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum provided different historical materials.







Golden Hour Senior Center also had scrapbooks out that the seniors could go through and look back on the center’s history.





At the end of their stroll down memory lane, each senior received a piece of birthday cake to celebrate Senior Citizens Day.

The shrimp boil lunch drew in a big crowd, Golden Hour Senior Center providing 88 home delivered meals and 103 curbside meals. The line stretched through the parking lot as seniors came to pick up their meals.

“We are so very blessed and thankful to be able to celebrate the seniors on senior citizens day,” Irish Kreiss, GHSC Activities and Marketing Coordinator said.