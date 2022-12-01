Strong Cold Front to Produce Heavy Snow, Strong Winds into Friday

Strong Cold Front to Produce Heavy Snow, Strong Winds into Friday

Current conditions at First Divide, 14 miles east of Evanston. (Photo courtesy of WYDOT webcam.)

CHEYENNE — Wyomingites should brace for a strong cold front that will bring heavy snow combined with blustery winds into Friday across sections of the state.

Western valleys and mountains will get the first shot of extreme weather as heavy snow develops along the I-80 corridor from Evanston into the Bridger Valley later tonight, according to forecast reports from The National Weather Service in Riverton.

Extreme blowover risks are possible through South Pass and along I-80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne through tomorrow morning. Watch for blowing snow and expect poor visibility, especially if you’re traveling east, through around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Stay up-to-date on all current road and travel conditions by logging on to the Wyoming Department of Transportation website. The current WYDOT Road Impact Forecast can be viewed below:

Related Articles

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 36

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 36

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 1

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 1

Partly Sunny With a High Near 30

Partly Sunny With a High Near 30

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 30

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 30