Strong Defense Leads Lady Tigers to Draws, Boys Drop Two

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs soccer teams hosted a challenging weekend slate against Kelly Walsh and Natrona County, with the Lady Tigers earning two draws while the Tigers boys dropped both matches.

Rock Springs opened Friday against Kelly Walsh, where the Lady Tigers battled the top-ranked team to a 1-1 draw.

Kelly Walsh struck first in the 23rd minute, but Tahlia Knudsen responded just five minutes later, scoring in the 28th minute to even the match. Neither team found the net over the final stretch, as the Lady Tigers held firm defensively to secure the tie.

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The boys game saw Kelly Walsh take control early, eventually handing Rock Springs an 8-1 loss.

On Saturday, Rock Springs hosted Natrona County, where the Lady Tigers again showed resilience in a 2-2 draw. The Tigers boys fell 3-1 in the final match of the weekend.

The wind and rain played a factor on Saturday, with the Tigers having multiple shots on the goal, but they just couldn’t convert throughout the day, in part of the conditions.

Across both matches, Rock Springs’ defensive effort played a key role in the girls’ results.

Paige Tongate was named the Pitt Construction Player of the Game for her performance in goal, highlighted by a strong showing against Kelly Walsh where she made multiple key saves to keep the Lady Tigers in the match.