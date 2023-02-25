Strong, Gusty Winds to Hinder Travel This Weekend

Winds will once again wreak havoc on travel throughout the Cowboy state, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT).

“Very strong and gusty winds” will likely be impacting central, southern, and southeastern Wyoming starting today.

“A high wind event will be occurring in central, south central, and southeastern Wyoming for Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.” The gusting wind conditions will lead to extreme blow over risks, blowing and drifting snow, and reduced visibility. Both Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 will be impacted by gusting winds between 50 to 70 mph.

For the complete WYDOT impact forecast, watch the video below.