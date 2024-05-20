Strong Hitting Not Enough as Knights Fall to Stallions

ROCK SPRINGS – Despite out-hitting the Rock Springs Stallions, the Green River Knights fell 10-1 on Sunday. The Knights managed four hits to the Stallions’ two, with Dallyn Buschelman leading Green River with two hits.

The Stallions scored in the bottom of the second inning after an error brought in a run. Skyler Lee induced Kadence Latham to hit into a fielder’s choice, resulting in another run, and additional errors allowed two more runs to score.

Rock Springs extended their lead in the bottom of the third inning. Prestyn Harvey tripled, an error by the Knights brought in another run, and Jayson Sagastume grounded out, scoring another run.

Skyler Lee started on the mound for the Knights. He gave up two hits and eight runs (one earned) over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking two. Maddox Ice started for Rock Springs, allowing four hits and one unearned run over five innings, striking out six and walking one.

Buschelman went 2-for-3 at the plate, leading Green River with one RBI and stealing two bases.

Latham led the Stallions with three RBIs from the ninth spot in the lineup. Damian Valerio and Harvey each collected one hit for Rock Springs, while Ice stole two bases. The Stallions also turned one double play in the game.