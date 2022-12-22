Strong Winds, Bitter Cold Temperatures to Stay Through Christmas

CHEYENNE — It looks like we’re not going to get much of a break from the subzero temperatures and strong winds over the weekend.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation forecasts dangerous wind chills, strong, gusty winds and blowing snow through midday Friday and lasting through Saturday morning.

Poor visibility, black ice conditions and extreme blowover risk will blanket Interstate 80 from Rawlins to Laramie, and 40-plus miles per hour wind is being forecast over South Pass.

The highest impacts will be felt along I-80 with moderate impacts forecast for I-25 and I-90.

Be careful out there is you’re travel for the holidays, and stay up to date on all the road and travel conditions by logging on to the Wyoming Department of Transportation website.