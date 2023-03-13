Strong Winds To Bring More Treacherous Travel on I-80

CHEYENNE — High winds will continue to make traveling difficult along portions of southwest Wyoming both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the latest Road Impact Forecast from the Department of Transportation.

Gusts up to 60 miles per hour will create crosswinds and extreme blow over risks along areas of Interstates 80 and 25, as well as sections of South Pass.

Moderate to heavy snow in the west and northwest will once again create slick roads, black ice and poor visibility. This latest storm will begin around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning and is expected to make travel tough through at least 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Be prepared for more road closures and very limited travel around the central and southern regions of Wyoming through midweek, and be sure to check out the WYDOT website for up-to-date road and travel conditions.

Here is the WYDOT Road and Travel Forecast for Monday, March 13.