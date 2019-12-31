Strongs Winds and High Impact Road Conditions Expected Through New Year’s Day

CHEYENNE — Traveling around Wyoming over the next few days will be extremely difficult as the National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for wind gusts up to 70 miles an hour through New Year’s Day.

Blowing and drifting snow, blow over risks and limited visibility will create very difficult travel conditions, according to the latest Road Impact Forecast for the week.

High impact conditions are expected along Interstates 80 and 25, and the forecast will be in effect until about 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Be prepared for an emergency if you traveling over the next few days, and be sure to check up-to-date road conditions at the WYDOT website before you go.