Structure Fire Injures One Person Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS – A structure fire in Rock Springs Thursday afternoon resulted in one person being taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The fire occurred at 208 Meade St. According to Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley, the call was received at 3:49 p.m., and resulted in three fire engines arriving at the scene. He said firefighters were at the fire within four minutes of receiving the call.

Rock Springs firefighters walk away from the burned structure at 208 Meade St. Thursday. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

“Guys were headed out to the bay before the tone finished dropping,” he said,

Multiple Rock Springs Police Department units, along with Castle Rock Ambulance Service, also responded to the fire. Wamsley said one person was taken to the hospital for injuries. The fire was put out by 4 p.m.

Smoke rises from the burned structure after a fire at 208 Meade St. Thursday. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Wamsley said the cause of the fire is under investigation as the city’s fire investigator was on their way to the scene when SweetwaterNOW spoke with him.

Wamsley said the event was a good test for the department’s new cherry red fire truck it received in September.

Firefighters gather after successfully extinguishing the fire at 208 Mead St. Thursday. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Further updates will be posted by SweetwaterNOW as they become available.