Structure Fire Injures One Person Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS – A structure fire in Rock Springs Thursday afternoon resulted in one person being taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
The fire occurred at 208 Meade St. According to Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley, the call was received at 3:49 p.m., and resulted in three fire engines arriving at the scene. He said firefighters were at the fire within four minutes of receiving the call.
“Guys were headed out to the bay before the tone finished dropping,” he said,
Multiple Rock Springs Police Department units, along with Castle Rock Ambulance Service, also responded to the fire. Wamsley said one person was taken to the hospital for injuries. The fire was put out by 4 p.m.
Wamsley said the cause of the fire is under investigation as the city’s fire investigator was on their way to the scene when SweetwaterNOW spoke with him.
Wamsley said the event was a good test for the department’s new cherry red fire truck it received in September.
