Student Artists Leave Their Mark at State Art Symposium

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School students claim top honors at the State Art Symposium in Casper last week, with one student making history.

Maria Barrera was awarded Best in Show for three-dimensional work, marking the first time in the symposiums 58-year history that a student from GRHS received the honor. Barrera also received a scholarship to study art at Western Wyoming Community College, as did fellow student Alina Muething.

Maria Barrera Alina Muething

GRHS sent 169 pieces of art to the event and earned 93 blue ribbons. The 55% success rate was the highest ribbon percentage of any school at the show. By comparison, only 25% of the 4,800 pieces submitted received ribbons.

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Green River students also captured seven of the top 25 Congressional Artistic Discovery Awards, which recognize excellence in pottery and sculpture.

The seven honorees were Barrera, who earned two awards, Muething, Madeline Liebelt, who earned two awards, Brynlee Cordova and Chevelle Larson.

Chevelle Larson Artwork by Brynlee Cordova Taegan Maes Artwork by Madiline Liebelt

Elizabeth Newey earned a separate distinction. Her paining was selected by Wyoming’s First Lady, Jennie Gordon, for display at the Governors residence for the coming year.

The work will be on display in the Green River High School gymnasium from May 11-May 14, at noon. A silent auction will also be held during the show in benefit of an art student battling an illness.