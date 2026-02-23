Student Dies at Western Wyoming Community College Sunday

One of the dorms at Western Wyoming Community College. SweetwaterNOW file photo

ROCK SPRINGS — A student died Sunday evening at Western Wyoming Community College according to an email forwarded to SweetwaterNOW.

Dean of Students Dustin Conover sent an email to Western’s students Monday morning announcing the death and informing students of the support services available to them. Conover wrote that the college is still gathering details about the situation and will provide students with more information when it’s available.

“This news, and the details about it, will have a deep impact on our entire Western community,” he wrote.

Conover wrote that counseling support will be available on campus for the next several days. Students can visit the Student Life Office and the staff there will connect students with services. Students can also call or text Campus Security should they need support after hours.

SweetwaterNOW will follow up with more information when it’s available.