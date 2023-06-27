Students Learn How Police Departments Operate at Junior Police Academy

ROCK SPRINGS — Twenty-two students learned about the inner workings of the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) during a recent Junior Police Academy.

The students attending the academy are going into the fifth through seventh grades this coming school year. For the past 8 years, officers from the RSPD have offered the academy for students interested in taking the program. Every year, the program is a little different. Sometimes many classes are offered and other times only a couple. It all depends on how much time the department can dedicate to the program and if it has officers available.

This year, Officer Chris Sprouse and Officer Aaron Hager ran the academy and worked with two classes for two weeks in a row. Throughout the three-day academy, the students’ schedule is jam packed with activities.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“It’s good to offer it to kids so we can build a relationship with kids,” Officer Sprouse said. “Not all of them live in houses where they view police officers as kind and friendly. They can come in and see what we do, see how the police work, and some of the stuff they do.”

Not only do the students see what it’s like for officers, but they also have the opportunity to visit other organizations the police department interacts with, including the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Dispatch Center, the Sweetwater County Detention Center, the Rock Springs Municipal Court, and the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial District.

Officer Hager said the biggest thing for him is getting through to students that police officers are human and they are working to protect the community.

“We show them that we are people and if they need something, we are here to help,” Officer Hager said. “To show them that we are regular people just like them.”

The academy students have the chance to experience what officers go through and how they are regular people and not major authority figures, Officer Hager said.

“Most police work is reactionary. This is time for us to be proactive, be in our community, and hopefully make an impact on their lives, a positive one,” the officers said.

Some students enjoyed the program so much they have returned year after year until they no longer qualify for the program.

Rock Springs Police Department photos

At the beginning of the week, all the kids want to do is see the K9 officers, Officer Sprouse said. However, as the week goes on, the students quickly discover they enjoy the jail, court, and dispatch center tours.

“We get to show a different side of police work,” Officer Sprouse said. “We get to be personable with the kids and their families.”

During the academy, students learned how handcuffing is done properly and when a baton should be used, they also saw many demonstrations including, SWAT Gear, TASER, K9, and firearms.

They the students also put their investigative skills to the test by learning how to investigate a crime scene. This includes many steps, such as diagramming, photographing, finger printing, and using an Alternative Light Source to see fluids not visible to the naked eye. The ALS forensics was a real eye opener for the students as they investigated a public restroom. Many vowed to wash their hands more frequently after that investigation.

The class also participated in a community service event at the Young at Heart Senior Center and learned about internet safety. Officer Sprouse said children are never too young to learn about serving their own community and what it means to volunteer.

With so many fun and unique activities to participate in, it’s no surprise the academy continues to be popular after 8 years. Of course, there was a brief hiatus from the program during the pandemic.

“When I was a kid I wanted to be a police officer and I would have paid money to come to this,” Officer Sprouse said.

There is more to police work than just an officer sitting in a patrol car all day. There’s a detectives’ division, school resource officers, administration and records division and they all work closely with the courts, dispatch center, jail and other law enforcement agencies.

“I think kids take away that there is a lot involved in police work,” Officer Sprouse said.

At the end of the academy, the class has a graduation ceremony and parents are invited and encouraged to attend.

The academy designed to build positive relationships with children so if they are ever in trouble, they know they can always call the police for help.

With the program going strong, the officers want to continue providing the academy free of charge to interested children.