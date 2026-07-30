Stuff the Bus to Distribute School Supplies This Week

Stuff the Bus to Distribute School Supplies This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Stuff the Bus distribution locations have been announced, allowing residents to get free school supplies ahead of the fast-approaching first day of school.

The first distribution day will take place Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River.

The second distribution day is Friday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Saint Cyril and Methodius Parish Center, 624 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs.

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The final distribution takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, also at the Saint Cyril and Methodius Parish Center.

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