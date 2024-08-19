Stuff the Bus Wants to Thank You!

Wow! What an incredible summer! First, we want to send out a HUGE thank you to our amazing volunteers, businesses/individuals who supported us, and our amazing community! We couldn’t help as many students without your help!
This summer, we were able to help 385 students, 15 teachers, and the Boys and Girls Club! Our amazing volunteers donated over 439 hours this summer!
We were blessed with so many businesses and individuals who supported us! Here are some (in no particular order):
- Tegeler Insurance
- Peak Disposal
- Pioneer Gasket
- Edward Jones ~ Justin Spicer
- Chavez Bros Inc
- Lemich Law Center
- Anvil Wealth ~ Ken Fortuna
- That Yogurt Place
- TATECO
- Cilensek Construction
- Jimmy Johns
- Taco Time
- Deer Trail
- Uinta Bank
- Pacific Steel
- The Preserve
- Victory Christian Church
- Ron’s Ace Rental
- Smith’s
- Walmart
- Staples
- Family Dollar (Rock Springs)
- Walgreens
- RSNB Bank
- Pizza Hut
- Alliance Physical Therapy
- Holy Spirit Catholic Community
- Rock Springs Library
- White Mountain Library
- Sweetwater County Library
- Aspen Mountain Medical Center
- Pickin’ Palace
- Starbucks
- YWCA
- Freedom Oilfield Services
- Studio Design Floral
- On Point Barbershop
- Rushmore Furniture
- Sweet Dayz Bakery
- Les Schwab Tire Center
- Green River Police Department
- Family Dollar (Green River)
- Bomgaars
- Golden Hour
- Civic Center
- Memorial Hospital
- Blu Sky
- Union Wireless
- Bayer
- Libby Pedri Fund
- Rock Springs Rotary Club
- Sweetwater County Volunteers Fire Association
- Family Vision Clinic
- Industrial Services
- Turcato Realty
- State Farm ~ Amber Kramer
- Castle Rock Hospital District
- Pitsch Insurance
- Saporro
- Albertsons
- First Bank
Plus a GIGANTIC thank you to our community! Without you we couldn’t help as many students.
We hope everyone has an incredible school year!