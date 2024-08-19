Stuff the Bus Wants to Thank You!

Wow! What an incredible summer! First, we want to send out a HUGE thank you to our amazing volunteers, businesses/individuals who supported us, and our amazing community! We couldn’t help as many students without your help!

This summer, we were able to help 385 students, 15 teachers, and the Boys and Girls Club! Our amazing volunteers donated over 439 hours this summer!

We were blessed with so many businesses and individuals who supported us! Here are some (in no particular order):

Tegeler Insurance

Peak Disposal

Pioneer Gasket

Edward Jones ~ Justin Spicer

Chavez Bros Inc

Lemich Law Center

Anvil Wealth ~ Ken Fortuna

That Yogurt Place

TATECO

Cilensek Construction

Jimmy Johns

Taco Time

Deer Trail

Uinta Bank

Pacific Steel

The Preserve

Victory Christian Church

Ron’s Ace Rental

Smith’s

Walmart

Staples

Family Dollar (Rock Springs)

Walgreens

RSNB Bank

Pizza Hut

Alliance Physical Therapy

Holy Spirit Catholic Community

Rock Springs Library

White Mountain Library

Sweetwater County Library

Aspen Mountain Medical Center

Pickin’ Palace

Starbucks

YWCA

Freedom Oilfield Services

Studio Design Floral

On Point Barbershop

Rushmore Furniture

Sweet Dayz Bakery

Les Schwab Tire Center

Green River Police Department

Family Dollar (Green River)

Bomgaars

Golden Hour

Civic Center

Memorial Hospital

Blu Sky

Union Wireless

Bayer

Libby Pedri Fund

Rock Springs Rotary Club

Sweetwater County Volunteers Fire Association

Family Vision Clinic

Industrial Services

Turcato Realty

State Farm ~ Amber Kramer

Castle Rock Hospital District

Pitsch Insurance

Saporro

Albertsons

First Bank

Plus a GIGANTIC thank you to our community! Without you we couldn’t help as many students.

We hope everyone has an incredible school year!