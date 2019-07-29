Sublette County Arrest Report for July 22 to July 29

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 22 to July 29.
Jordan Martoglio, of Cody, WY, was booked July 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Leland Metcalf, of Boulder, WY, was arrested July 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Matthew Shields, of LaBarge, WY, was arrested July 28 for alleged driving on a suspended license, speeding, no insurance and expired registration.
John Handy, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested July 25 for alleged domestic battery and criminal trespass.