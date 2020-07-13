Sublette County Adds 3 More Positive COVID-19 Cases

PINEDALE — Sublette County Public Health (SCPH) and the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) have been notified that three more residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus since Friday.

The fourth patient is a female adult in her mid-50s, the fifth patient is a female adult in her mid-30s, and the sixth patient is a male adult in his 50’s. All three are from Sublette County and all three are isolating and recovering at home. The fifth and sixth cases are not related to any of the cases reported earlier this week.

Wyoming Department of Health and Sublette County Public Health are following up to monitor and learn more about the sixth person’s exposure risk and identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. Known contacts will be asked to quarantine, and monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

All the cases reported in Sublette County (to this date) have been able to identify a risk factor—through domestic travel, close contact to a known positive, or close contact with someone that has been ill. There is no evidence of community spread at this time. We are expecting to see an increase in the number of positive cases in Sublette County, as we test close contacts to these new positive cases and with the recent community activities over the past few weekends.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 are cough, fever, shortness of breath, and sore throat, but research has shown the presence of other symptoms, including nasal congestion, loss of sense of smell and taste, and gastrointestinal symptoms, as well. If experiencing any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you call your healthcare provider and seek testing.

A person can be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and still spread the virus, too.

The public is encouraged to continue to follow these guidelines outlined by the CDC and WDH:

• Wear a cloth face covering when in public (like at grocery store, etc.) to protect others from possibility of asymptomatic transmission.

• Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) of others, especially those who are sick or may have been exposed.

• Stay home if sick

• Avoid large gatherings

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

For any questions, please call Public Health at 367-2157. For current information on COVID-19 in Sublette County, go to the Sublette COVID-19 webpage at sublettewycovid.com.