Sublette County Arrest Report December 17 – December 24

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 17 through December 24.

Stevie McCoy, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested December 17th on a warrant for bond revocation.

Matthew Cottle, of Durango, CO, was arrested December 19th on a warrant for bond revocation.

Brandon Roberts, of Evanston, WY, was arrested December 19th for alleged domestic battery.

Justin Harris, of Westville, OK, was booked on December 21st on a warrant for bond revocation.

David Nelson, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested December 23rd for alleged strangulation of a household member, domestic assault and domestic battery.

Kara Brost, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested December 23rd for alleged child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, DUI-controlled substance and no valid driver’s license.