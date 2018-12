Sublette County Arrest Report December 24 – December 31

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 24 through December 31.

Melanie Davis, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested December 26 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Todd Green, of Summersville, WV, was arrested December 29 for alleged DUI 3rd offense, and speeding.

John Powell , of Gillette, WY, was arrested December 25 for alleged DUI, driving on a suspended license, and an out of state warrant.

Jason Chadwick, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on December 28 for alleged DUI and bond violation.